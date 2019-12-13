Tamil Nadu

Onions from Egypt good for heart, says Minister

Madurai, Tamil Nadu, 04/04/2016: Sellur K. Raju, AIADMK candidate for Madurai West assembly constituency in Madurai. Photo: R. Ashok

Madurai, Tamil Nadu, 04/04/2016: Sellur K. Raju, AIADMK candidate for Madurai West assembly constituency in Madurai. Photo: R. Ashok   | Photo Credit: R_ASHOK

The Chief Minister has tasted them, says Sellur Raju

Attempting to vouch for the quality of onions imported from Egypt, Tamil Nadu Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju said on Thursday that they were “good for heart”.

“As for onions from Egypt, they have more Sulphur. Since they have more Sulphur, they are more spicy, and hence, they say, the onions are helpful for those with heart diseases,” Mr. Raju told mediapersons in Chennai. The Chief Minister himself had tasted them, the Minister said. “The CM said they were tasty,” he added.

Mr. Raju said about 25,000 metric tonnes of small onions will reach the markets from across Tamil Nadu next week, indicating the possibility of a fall in onion prices.

To a query, he said it was natural for people to be surprised, in a positive sense, about the CM’s actions [in dealing with issues]. “Aren’t you surprised? The CM’s actions have been swift,” he said.

