Onion Cultivation Mission announced

The Tamil Nadu government will unveil an Onion Cultivation Mission to boost onion cultivation in the State and create storage facilities at a cost of ₹40 crore in 2022-23, Minister for Agriculture M.R.K. Panneerselvam said.

This would ensure the availability of onions throughout the year and facilitate storage so that they can be brought to the market when there’s a shortage. The government would implement schemes to improve the soil fertility of agricultural lands and provide a subsidy of ₹400 per acre to cultivate lentil and green gram after the samba harvest, which would increase the State’s production of gram to two lakh metric tonnes, benefitting over 12 lakh farmers.

Minister for Animal Husbandry Anitha R. Radhakrishnan announced that the government would start 245 mobile veterinary clinics at a cost of ₹85.53 crore to provide medical services to animals in remote villages.