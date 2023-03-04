ADVERTISEMENT

One tribal arrested for poaching in Ambur RF, two others escape 

March 04, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Ellumalai, the main accused, was produced before the Judicial Magistrate in the Combined Court complex in Ambur. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 28-year-old tribal man was arrested by forest officials for poaching wild animals in Ambur reserve forest (RF) in Tirupattur on Saturday. Two accomplices fled the scene.

Forest officials said one country-made gun, explosives, nets, torch lights, and batteries were seized from him.

“They have been poaching in the area regularly as they had come prepared with all the basic things needed for hunting,” L. Sankarayya, Forest Range Officer, Ambur Range, told The Hindu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Initial inquiries revealed that the main accused, J. Ellumalai, 28; R. Manoharan, 45; and S. Kumar, 32, were involved in the crime. They work as masons and belong to Nayakaneri village. They are said to be first-time offenders. A case has been registered under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972. 

Ellumalai was produced before the Judicial Magistrate in the Combined Court Complex in Ambur. He was sent to 14-day judicial custody and lodged at the sub-jail in the town.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US