One T.N. fisherman killed, another missing after mid-sea clash between two fisher groups

February 26, 2024 11:48 am | Updated 11:48 am IST - NAGAPATTINAM

One person was killed and another is missing, following a mid-sea clash between two groups of fishermen from the Akkaraipettai and Keechankuppam coastal villages in Nagapattinam district. The incident took place on Sunday (February 25, 2024) night.

According to sources, three brothers – S. Athmanathan, S. Sivanesa Selvam, and S. Kalathinathan – natives of Akkaraipettai coastal village in Nagapattinam had ventured into the sea to fish, in a fibreglass boat, on Sunday evening. While they were fishing about two nautical miles east of the Nagapattinam fishing harbour, a group of fishermen from Keechankuppam, who came in a mechanised boat, reportedly damaged their fishing nets. An argument broke out between the two groups of fishermen.

As this was going on, the fisher at the helm of the mechanised boat reportedly banged his vessel against the fibreglass boat. The smaller boat capsized, and all the three fishermen on it ,went into the sea. Then, the mechanised boat fishers reportedly attacked the trio using fishing equipment. Sivanesa Selvam and Kalathinathan suffered severe blows, while Athmanathan, who suffered injuries on his left hand and face, managed to escape, and was rescued by a group of fishermen from Nambiyar Nagar, who were fishing in the vicinity and admitted to Nagapattinam Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Based on an alert sounded by him, a search was launched to locate the other two fishermen. The body of Sivanesa Selvam, found with cut injuries mid-sea, was recovered and sent to the Nagapattinam Government Medical College for an autopsy. The police and fishermen have launched a search to locate Kalathinathan.

Meanwhile, the Vedaranyam police arrested seven persons near the Arcottuthurai coast on Monday (February 26) morning, in connection with the attack. They were identified as R. Balakrishnan, M. Velayudham, S. Srithar, S. Kaliyappan, S. Mariyappan, P. Kannan and R. Dhandapani. The police have also launched a search to arrest R. Balakumar, who is absconding.

The Nagapattinam Marine Police of the Coastal Security Group have also launched an investigation. Following the incident, heavy police forces were deployed in Akkaraipettai and Keechankuppam coastal villages to prevent further untoward incidents.