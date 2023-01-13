One-time settlement introduced in PIPDIC: Namassivayam

January 13, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The government has decided to introduce one-time settlement as a recovery drive targeting non-performing assets (NPAs) in the Pondicherry Industrial Promotion Development and Investment Corporation Limited (PIPDIC), Minister for Home A. Namassivayam said here on Friday.

Speaking at the ‘Puduvai Startup Sprint,’ organised by Atal Innovation Mission, the Minister said entrepreneurs who have availed loan from PIPDIC could utilise the opportunity to clear their loans.

They could remit the principal amount and 25% of the interest accumulated, he said while urging entrepreneurs to utilise the option to clear the loans taken from PIPDIC.

The government has also decided to modify the loan schemes available for starting ventures. The schemes would be modified to make it more attractive, especially on the interest segment, he said.

Mr. Namassivayam, who also handles the Industries portfolio, said steps were being taken to clear a loan application within 15 days of its submission.

Promising all assistance for budding entrepreneurs, the Minister said a decision has been taken to set aside place for Startups in the 700-acre odd land available at Sederapet- Karasur revenue villages.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had given the approval to utilise the land for industrial activity.

The government has also forwarded the draft of the bill for bringing a legislation on ease of doing business to MHA, he added.

“Our effort is to make the Union Territory an important industrial destination by providing all assistance. Various steps are being taken to make Puducherry a business, education, spiritual and tourism hub as envisaged by the Prime Minister,” Mr. Namassivayam said.

Industries Secretary P. Jawahar also participated.