Tamil Nadu

One-tenth of added deaths were home/transit fatalities

About one-tenth of the 444 deaths added to Chennai’s COVID-19 toll based on recommendations of a Death Reconciliation Committee on Wednesday were home and transit deaths, according to the Health Department. The remaining were hospital deaths.

In all, 402 patients died in hospitals due to COVID-19 and co-morbidities, and 42 deaths occurred at home or during transit.

The committee scrutinised 820 deaths of COVID-19 patients from March 1 to July 9.

On the committee’s recommendation, the government constituted a State-level committee, headed by the Director of Medical and Rural Health Services. The Director of Medical Education, the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine and Greater Chennai Corporation’s City Health Officer are the other members of the panel.

