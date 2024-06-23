ADVERTISEMENT

One student killed, three others injured as SUV rams lorry near Vellore

Published - June 23, 2024 07:36 pm IST - VELLORE:

The Hindu Bureau

The mangled remains of an SUV which rammed a lorry near Vellore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 19-year-old second-year engineering college student succumbed to injuries while three other students were injured after the SUV in which they were travelling hit a goods-laden lorry near Vellore on Sunday.

The deceased student has been identified as M. Aswathi, a resident of Chennai. Along with his friends in college, K. Vishnu, 19, was driving the SUV to Yelagiri Hills in Tirupattur district to spend the holiday when he lost control of the vehicle at Mottur village near the airport on the highway and hit the lorry on the opposite lane.

The SUV was badly damaged, injuring all its occupants. The lorry with a consignment of tiles was coming from Erode to Chennai. Immediately, other motorists and patrol police rushed to the spot. Based on the alert, Virinjipuram police shifted the injured to the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore. Police also removed the mangled SUV before regulating traffic on the route. Doctors at the hospital declared Aswathi was brought dead while the other three injured students were treated as in-patients. A case has been registered. An inquiry is underway, the police said.

