One quack arrested in Pernambut

Two others escape; surveillance teams posted to monitor the locality

A 40-year-old quack was arrested but two quacks, who were running illegal clinics in Pernambut, escaped on Saturday.

Health officials said S. Nagaraj, a local resident, had been running the health centre with no name board and description in his house on Ambur Road in Salarpet in Pernambut town, near Gudiyatham, for the past few years. He claimed that he had received training from a private medical institute in Chennai, where all his professional certificates were kept.

During the inquiry, the health team and the police found that he could not explain medical terms and practices. “We nabbed him in his house while he was waiting for patients from the neighbourhood. We were told that he has been in the locality for the last two years,” M. Kannagi, Joint Director of Health Services (Vellore), told The Hindu.

Based on an alert, along with the local police, a team of senior health officials including Mr. Thirugnanam, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Government Taluk Hospital (Pernambut), caught him in Salarpet in the town. Initial investigation revealed that the accused treated 15-20 patients every day, with the number of visitors doubling during the weekend. The health centre was sealed; he was arrested and lodged in the prison. A case has been filed by the Pernambut police.

Earlier in the day, the team led by Ms. Kannagi visited the town in search of a quack, B. Sivakumar, claiming to be a physiotherapist. Earlier, the accused had operated on the wounded shoulder of a resident S. Ravi, who succumbed to injuries at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai a few days ago. The victim’s condition had worsened after the surgery.

However, the quack went into hiding before the health team and the local police could catch him. Another quack, who was distributing medicines on a two-wheeler, could not be traced by the health team. A surveillance team has been posted in the town to alert health officials on the quacks in the town, the police said.