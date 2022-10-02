One party polity will bring on one-man rule, warns M.K. Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday warned that one party polity would pave the way for the rule of one man and when it happens, even the BJP would be under compulsion to oppose it.

Addressing a conference on ‘Federalism and Centre-State Relations’, organised in connection with the conference of the Kerala unit of the CPI, he said the chorus for one nation, one election, one food, one exam, one religion, one language and one culture would result in one party polity, and ultimately the rule of one man.

“Nothing could be more dangerous... The BJP can be happy so long as there is one party polity. When it becomes the rule of one man, even the BJP will have to oppose it...,” he said. That is why we support federal government at the Centre and autonomy for the States,” he said in the conference attended by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram.