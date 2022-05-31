One new COVID-19 infection in Vellore
There was one new COVID-19 infection in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,326 on Tuesday. With a total of 56,160 persons having been discharged, the district has three active cases. The district’s toll is 1,163.
No new cases have been reported in Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts.
