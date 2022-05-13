One new COVID-19 case reported in Vellore

The district has 3 active cases

There was one fresh COVID-19 infection in Vellore, and the total number of cases stood at 57,318 on Friday. With a total of 56,152 persons discharged, the district had three active cases. The death toll is 1,163.

No new case was reported in Ranipet. The total number of cases in the district was 53,929. In Tirupattur, one new case was reported, taking the total number of cases to 35,738.

No new case was reported in Tiruvannamalai, and the district had no active cases.