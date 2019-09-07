Tamil Nadu

One nation, one ration card will not affect Tamil Nadu: Minister

Minister for Cooperation Sellur K. Raju distributing essential products after inaugurating a mini supermarket in Tiruchi on Friday.

Minister for Cooperation Sellur K. Raju distributing essential products after inaugurating a mini supermarket in Tiruchi on Friday.   | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Required funds will come from the Centre, says Sellur K. Raju

Minister for Cooperation Sellur K. Raju on Friday inaugurated a mini supermarket at Subramaniapuram in the city. Speaking at the event, Mr. Raju told reporters that 103 cooperative supermarkets are already functioning in the State while 31 more will be launched soon.

“At these stores, the public can buy nearly 300 home essentials at reasonable prices. A plan for around 582 such markets has been drawn as per the instructions of the Chief Minister. This is a new trend in the Tamil Nadu cooperative sector,” he said.

Reiterating the Centre’s ‘one nation one card’ scheme, will not affect the State, Mr.Raju said ration cards of those who come to Tamil Nadu for work from elsewhere will be registered online.

“Though we will provide ration for them, the funds will come from the Centre. Therefore, the Tamil people will not be affected,” he said.

Vellamandi N. Natarajan, Minister for Tourism, S. Valarmathi, Minister for Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare, and S. Sivarasu, Collector, took part in the inaugural ceremony.

