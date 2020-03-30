One Nation, One Ration Card scheme postponed, says Food Minister

Implementation of the One Nation, One Ration Card scheme has been postponed, according to the Food Minister R. Kamaraj.

Disclosing this to reporters at Tiruvaur on Monday after inspecting the COVID-19 control room set up at the District Collectorate, the Minister said that the announcement with regard to implementation of One Nation, One Ration Card scheme from April 1 was made at the Assembly. But in view of the current situation arising out of the COVID 19 pandemic, the implementation of this scheme has been postponed, he said.

Under the initiative, eligible beneficiaries would be able to avail their entitled food grains under the National Food Security Act from any Fair Price Shop (FPS) in the country using the same ration card.

Meanwhile, the relief amount of ₹1,000 for the family cardholders, announced by the State government, would be disbursed from April 2 onwards.

Tokens would be issued to the smart cardholders and they could draw the month’s ration along with the relief amount by presenting the token.

Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure that social distancing was maintained at the ration shops during the distributions, he added.