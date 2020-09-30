‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ in Tamil Nadu from October 1

The scheme will allow ration cardholders to receive their monthly entitlements from any PDS shop in the State

The Tamil Nadu government is set to launch the ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme of the Centre on Thursday, October 1. The scheme will allow ration cardholders to receive their monthly entitlements from any public distribution system (PDS) shop in the State.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is likely to launch the scheme on Thursday. Over 25 States across the country have already joined the scheme that aims to provide rations for migrant families, irrespective of their State of origin.

A senior official said that the ration cardholder can get his/her monthly entitlements as per his/her choice of shops across the State. However, the government is yet to decide on one-time entitlements.

All shops in the network that have Point of Sales (POS) devices would keep track of the beneficiary’s withdrawal of monthly entitlements. The functioning of intra-State portability was already tried with a pilot project in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts earlier this year.

“We have given instructions for 5% additional allotment of commodities so that any unexpected rush could be managed,” the official said. The scheme will be fine-tuned in few days after it is implemented across the State, he added.