‘One nation, one election’ remark by Edappadi Palaniswami amounts to disrespecting people’s mandate: Balakrishnan

Special Correspondent February 13, 2022 13:26 IST

It is also against the principle of co-operative federalism, says the CPI(M) leader

K. Balakrishnan, Tamil Nadu secretary of the CPI(M). File photo

CPI(M) State Secretary K. Balakrishnan on Sunday said AIADMK co-coordinator and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s remark in an election campaign that Tamil Nadu could witness Assembly polls in 2024 under ‘one nation, one election’ shows his indirect wish to dismiss the DMK government. “The remark is not only against principle of co-operative federalism but also amounts to disrespecting the mandate given by people of Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Balakrishnan said in a Twitter post. Even though the AIADMK was not in alliance with the BJP for the urban local bodies poll, the act of campaigning on the lines of the policies of the BJP would not be taken lightly by people of the State, he said. People who are supporting the AIADMK should re-think now, Mr. Balakrishnan noted. .



