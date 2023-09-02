HamberMenu
‘One nation, one election is an attempt at centralisation of powers’

September 02, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Saturday condemned the Union government’s attempt to introduce simultaneous conduct of elections for the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, and termed it as yet another move by the BJP towards “centralisation of powers”.

He said the appointment of former President Ram Nath Kovind as the head of the committee formed to study the feasibility of simultaneous elections was against conventions and, hence, unacceptable.

He alleged that the idea of simultaneous elections, popularly being referred to as ‘one nation, one election,’ was among the several legal measures being taken by the “fascist BJP” to make India a “Hindu rashtra”.

‘Defeat such attempts’

Pointing to the speculations that the Union government may introduce a legislation to amend the Constitution to facilitate the implementation of ‘one nation, one election’ in the special session of Parliament, planned this month, Mr. Vaiko called upon democratic and progressive forces to defeat such attempts to undermine democracy.

