Kallakurichi violence: One nabbed in police bus torching case

A police bus that was torched by protesters in front of a school at Kaniyamoor near Chinna Salem in Kallakurichi district on July 17 | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

July 26, 2022 12:27 IST

The SIT arrested the accused identified as Manikandan of Poosapadi village in Salem district after analyzing the viral video of the incident in Kallakurichi

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the Kallakurichi riots on Monday night arrested one person in connection with the torching of a police bus during the unprecedented violence on the premises of a private school at Kaniyamoor near Chinna Salem in the district on July 17. The SIT arrested the accused identified as Manikandan of Poosapadi village in Salem district after analyzing the viral video of the incident. He was produced before the Judicial Magistrate Court II in Kallakurichi and remanded to 15 days judicial custody. Advertisement Advertisement Also Read Death and violence in Kallakurichi Police sources said search operations were underway and the rioters were being identified through CCTV footage on the Salem-Chennai National Highway and those installed at toll plazas. The mobile phone numbers of persons who indulged in the large-scale violence and rioting were also being analysed by tracing the cellphone networks in the vicinity of the campus. Meanwhile, police are also ascertaining the identity of people who had abandoned their two-wheelers on the premises of the private school during the violence. A total of 309 persons have been arrested so far for their involvement in rioting on the school premises.

