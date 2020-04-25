One more tests positive in Puducherry

An 18-year-old boy, the son of a COVID-19 patient admitted at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute, tested positive on Saturday, taking the total number of active cases in the Union Territory to four.

Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S. Mohan Kumar said that the boy who was under home quarantine since his father tested positive had been shifted to the medical college for treatment.

His father, a resident of Moolakulam, contracted the virus during his stay at Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi. He along with two other Tablighi Jamaat returnees admitted at the medical college would be discharged soon as they have shown signs of cure, said a senior doctor.

The Union Territory had reported a total of 8 positive cases so far.