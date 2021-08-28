One more police helpline for public commissioned in Ranipet

It will be directly monitored by the help desk at the district police office

In a special gesture to connect residents with police, a dedicated toll-free helpline (7530026333) was launched by Superintendent of Police Deepa Satyan at the District Police Office in Ranipet on Saturday.

The helpline, which will be directly monitored by the SP at her office, will help residents alert police about crime in their neighbourhood. Unlike the existing 24-hour complaint helpline (9498180972), the latest initiative is aimed at helping residents keep their neighbourhoods safe from anti-socials. They can call the toll-free helpline and alert the help desk at the SP’s office about various crimes, including robbery, sale of ganja, gutka, kartan, lottery, arrack and sand smuggling.

The public can report crimes of public nuisance, traffic congestion, rowdyism, bribery and police and physical abuse. “The new helpline will act as an interface between law-abiders (residents) and law-enforcers (police) in keeping our neighbourhood safe. To ensure the safety of those socially responsible residents, we will maintain secrecy of their identity,” the SP told The Hindu.

The district police have planned to honour responsible residents for providing crucial inputs to the police in preventing crime in the district. These residents would be given appreciation certificates acknowledging their good conduct in helping keep the society free from crime.

Saturday’s initiative is part of a series of steps taken by the Ranipet district police in the past two months to bring residents closer to police. A month ago, a round-the-clock two-wheeler police patrol with 26 high-powered vehicles were launched mainly to patrol highways and arterial roads such as the Benguluru Highway (NH:48) and the Madras-Kochi Road in the district.

On an average, each two-wheeler patrol with two policemen on duty covers 10 km in three shifts every day covering major towns like Arcot, Arakkonam, Wallajah, Ranipet and Sholingur within the district.

To ensure welfare of police personnel, the Ranipet SP inaugurated a meditation centre for police personnel at Ranipet traffic police station inside the SP’s office on Saturday. On an average, 10 police personnel can meditate at the centre. A yoga instructor will be deputed to help police personnel cope with stress and maintain health.

Assistant SP P. Muthukarupan and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) K.T. Pourani, Ranipet, were present.