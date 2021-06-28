Tamil Nadu

One more nabbed in ATM theft case

The police have arrested one more accused who was part of a gang from Haryana that was involved in thefts at 15 SBI ATMs in Chennai and six more in other districts of the State.

The name of the accused was given as Najim Hussain, 27.

He was caught when he came out of his village in a vehicle he had used to commit the offences, sources said.

Amir Arsh and Virender Rawat were the other accused who were arrested last week.

