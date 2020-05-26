Tamil Nadu

One more month extension granted for completion of registered real estate projects in Tamil Nadu

Based on an advisory from the Union Ministry for Housing and Urban Affairs, the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority has now granted an extension up to July 31

The Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority has given a further one month extension for the completion of registered projects, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and consequential force majeure. Earlier, it had granted a five month extension.

“All registrations which are valid as on February 1 are extended automatically up to June 30. The validity of the registration will also be coterminous with revised completion date,” the Authority had said in a earlier circular.

Based on an advisory from the Union Ministry for Housing and Urban Affairs, the validity of registration and completion period of all registered projects are further extended by one month, over and above the period of five months already extended, the Authority said. The new extension is up to July 31.

However, S Sridharan, chairman-CREDAI Tamil Nadu, said there might be further delays in project completions with migrant workers going back to their native places. “We will get to know the actual situation when we kick-start full-fledged operations in one or two months time,” he added.

