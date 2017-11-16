One more library for students preparing for competitive exams

MADURAI

Regional Passport Office here has opened a library for students preparing for civil services and other competitive examinations on its premises on Bharati Ula Street.

Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal inaugurated the library, in the presence of Regional Passport Officer S. Maniswara Raja and Joint Commissioner of Income Tax Rengarajan, on Thursday.

The RPO has established the library in a huge hall, where passports applications used to be dumped. “Since we have adopted digital mode of processing and return applications after scanning them, applications are not dumped here any more. So we decided to make the space useful for students,” Mr. Raja said.

Mr. Aggarwal said it was appreciable that the officials of the passport office had done something good for “outsiders”.

Mr. Raja said one Dr. Viji in the USA and TVS and Sons had donated books on varied subjects and disciplines that would help students prepare well for civil services and other competitive examinations.

The Librarian of The American College and students of Lady Doak College helped in systemically arranging over 3,000 books. The details of the books had been stored in a computer that would help visitors search for the right books.

Besides, books on general knowledge and those meant for the UPSC, SSC, RRB and TNPSC exams, and those for GATE and NEET were available, he said.

Any student carrying an identity card would be allowed to refer books here between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on all working days.