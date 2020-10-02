One more held for fraud in PM-KISAN scheme

Out of the 90,000 ineligible beneficiaries, as many as 38,000 were from Villupuram district

The Crime Branch-CID on Friday arrested a contract employee attached to the Department of Agriculture for his alleged involvement in the PM-KISAN scam in Kallakurichi district.

The arrested, identified as R. Rajiv Gandhi, 34, assistant technical manager of Nainarpalayam in Rishivandhiyam block, was produced before a local court here and remanded in custody.

The CB-CID police have already arrested 15 persons from Villupuram including two assistant agricultural officers and 22 persons from Kallakurichi districts for their alleged involvement in the scam.

Out of the 90,000 ineligible beneficiaries, as many as 38,000 were from Villupuram district while 60,000 were from other districts.