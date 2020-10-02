One more held for fraud in PM-KISAN scheme

The Crime Branch-CID on Friday arrested a contract employee attached to the Department of Agriculture for his alleged involvement in the PM-KISAN scam in Kallakurichi district.
The arrested, identified as R. Rajiv Gandhi, 34, assistant technical manager of Nainarpalayam in Rishivandhiyam block, was produced before a local court here and remanded in custody.
The CB-CID police have already arrested 15 persons from Villupuram including two assistant agricultural officers and 22 persons from Kallakurichi districts for their alleged involvement in the scam.
Out of the 90,000 ineligible beneficiaries, as many as 38,000 were from Villupuram district while 60,000 were from other districts.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath