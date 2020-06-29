One more death takes toll to 11 in Puducherry

The death of a 61-year-old former constable at JIPMER took the COVID-19 toll in Puducherry to 11 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 29 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the UT, including 28 in Puducherry and one in Yanam.

According to a Health Department press note, the new cases were confirmed during RT-PCR tests conducted on 512 samples (positivity rate of 5.7%).

There are now 385 active cases, which includes 347 in Puducherry, 35 in Karaikal GH, two in Yanam GH, one in Mahe GH and two cases each in the government hospitals in Cuddalore and Villupuram.

The IGMCRI has under its fold 209 patients, JIPMER 97 and COVID care centres are treating 37 patients.

Samples tested

As of Sunday, 15,225 samples have been tested, of which 14,380 were negative, and the test results of 191 are awaited.

The tally is 11 deaths, 385 active cases and cumulative total of 648 cases with 252 discharged.