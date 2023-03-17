One more AMMK functionary returns to AIADMK

March 17, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK)’s organisation secretary and Aruppukottai’s former legislator K.K. Sivasamy on Friday returned to the AIADMK in the presence of the party’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, in Chennai.

On Sunday last, two other functionaries of the AMMK, including Tirupattur’s former MLA K.K. Umadhevan, went back to the AIADMK.

Dhinarakan’s appeal

Meanwhile, the AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran called upon the State government to take steps to bring to an end to the agitation by milk producers. While trying to resolve issues of the milk producers, the government should not resort to hiking the retail price of milk, he pointed out.

Referring to an agitation by people of Paravakottai village of Tiruvarur district demanding implementation of electoral assurances of the DMK, the AMMK leader said the people were disappointed as neither officials nor the MLA concerned held talks with them. Among the demands of the people was that the primary health centre in the village did not have adequate facilities and the people had to travel at least 10 km to reach Mannargudi or Ullikottai during emergency, including deliveries. He wanted the legislator, T.R.B Rajaa, who was elected three times from Mannargudi,.to take immediate steps for the construction of a building for the PHC besides the provision of ambulance, beds and medical equipment.

In a statement, referring to recent incidents of violence in Tiruchi involving two groups of the ruling party, the AIADMK’s former interim general secretary, V.K. Sasikala, asked the DMK to discipline its members, “If law and order deteriorates, how would foreigners come forward to invest in our State,” she asked.