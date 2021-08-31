One more accused in Mysuru gang rape case arrested near Tiruppur

Tiruppur

31 August 2021 16:50 IST

This takes the total number of accused arrested from TN to six; police are on the look out for one more accused

The Karnataka police on Monday arrested another man from Tiruppur district in connection with the Mysuru gang rape case, taking the total number of accused from the State arrested, to six.

According to sources in the Tiruppur District Police, Baby a.k.a Vijayakumar (26) was arrested by special teams from Karnataka at his relative’s residence in Alathur near Avinashi, within the limits of Cheyur police station. Following the arrest late on Monday, he was taken to Karnataka on Tuesday morning, the sources said.

On Saturday, police teams from Karnataka arrested N. Murugesan (22), S. Joseph (28), S. Prakash aka Aravind (21) and a 17-year-old boy within the limits of the Cheyur police station in Tiruppur district, and Boopathi (28) from Talavadi in Erode district. Meanwhile, efforts to arrest one more accused who had allegedly absconded in Tiruppur district are under way, according to police sources.