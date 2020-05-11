Tamil Nadu

One lakh stranded migrant labourers set to go back home

State places request with Southern Railway to operate dozens of trains, mostly to Jharkhand, Odisha and Bihar

At least one lakh stranded migrant labourers, currently out of work and under quarantine in shelters across Tamil Nadu as the State battles COVID-19, will soon be heading home, police sources said on Sunday.

The State government has sought the Southern Railway’s nod for operating dozens of trains, mostly to Jharkhand, Odisha and Bihar. Of the two lakh migrant workers who have registered themselves with the authorities, over one lakh have expressed their desire to go back to their native places, while the rest have opted to stay back, hoping that they could return to work soon as industries resume operations.

Though the State government had made arrangements for food and shelter for the migrants by coordinating with their respective employers across the State, the workers grew restless when the lockdown was extended further on May 3, and they came across media reports of their counterparts in neighbouring States going home on Shramik Special trains.

While the two lakh migrant workers, mostly engaged in the textile, construction, brick kiln and manufacturing industries, had registered themselves with the city/district nodal officers, seeking support, there is no data on an equal number of people, employed in the unorganised sector, particularly restaurants, salons and resorts, since they haven’t contacted the officials yet.

“When a State-wide survey was done a fortnight ago to determine how many migrant workers wanted to go home, many opted to leave as early as possible. Though food was not a problem, they were concerned about their families. In terms of transport, priority is being given to daily-wage workers and those who are really poor,” an official said.

A senior IAS official has been nominated as the nodal officer in each State for the workers belonging to those States (and working in Tamil Nadu) to contact with regard to registration and travel. The railways will arrange trains after getting written consent from both the State of origin and destination.

Additional Chief Secretary Atulya Misra and Additional Director-General of Police (Operations) Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal were coordinating with the District Collectors/Superintendents of Police to monitor the movement of migrant workers, sources said.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 12:08:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/one-lakh-stranded-migrant-labourers-set-to-go-back-home/article31553012.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY