One killed, two injured in fireworks accident in Sivakasi

Firemen at work amidst the debris after an explosion at Sri Krishnasamy fireworks unit, in Sivakasi. Photo: Special Arrangement

Sivakasi:

05 April 2021 12:58 IST

Four working sheds in the unit were razed to ground.

One worker, P. Dharmalingam (45), was killed and two others, sustained injuries in an explosion at a fireworks unit under Maraneri police station limits in Sivakasi on Monday morning.

The police said that T. Kandasamy (52) of Duraisamypuram and P. Murugan (50), suffered injuries on their face and limbs. They were admitted to the Government Hospital in Sivakasi.

The police said that after the Sunday’s week-off, the workers had turned up at Sri Krishnasamy fireworks on Monday morning. When Dharmalingam opened the door of the chemical room, it exploded and he was killed on the spot after being thrown at a distance. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

