One killed, three injured in blast at firecracker unit in Salem

Updated - September 04, 2024 01:06 pm IST

Published - September 04, 2024 12:43 pm IST - SALEM

The four workers were unloading raw materials used for making firecrackers from a vehicle when a spark triggered the explosion

The Hindu Bureau

Fire safety workers put out the flames that engulfed the firecracker unit at Paruthikadu village in Salem Wednesday, September 4, 2024 | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

A worker was killed and three others suffered injuries in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Paruthikadu village, near Ayodhiyapattinam, in Salem district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday (September 4, 2024).

The police said at 9.30 a.m. on Wednesday, four workers were unloading raw materials used for making firecrackers from a vehicle, and as they were placing them in the unit, a spark triggered the explosion that spread to the stocked raw materials and firecrackers, bringing down the whole unit.

Explosion at firework unit kills one in Salem

Jeyaraman, a 55-year-old Sivakasi native, died on the way to the hospital while three others suffered injuries. They were admitted to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital. Fire and Rescue Services personnel put out the fire.

Revenue officials, meanwhile, inspected the damaged unit. A case has been registered by the Veeranam police.

