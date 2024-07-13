ADVERTISEMENT

One killed, seven injured after tempo traveller collides with bus on Chennai - Bengaluru Highway near Ambur

Published - July 13, 2024 05:02 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

Police said the bus had pulled over after it saw a car hit a median on the highway; a tempo traveller hit the bus, leading to a three-vehicle collision

The Hindu Bureau

The tempo traveller involved in the accident on the Chennai - Bengaluru highway early on Saturday, July 13, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 60-year-old woman was killed and seven others were injured, after a tempo traveller collided with a parked private bus, which in turn hit a car that had hit a median on the Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) at Vadapudupatti village near Ambur town in Tirupattur on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

The police identified the victim as S. Thilagam, a native of Chennai. Police said she was travelling with her husband K. Sangitharaman (70) in car driven by her son S. Parameswaran (37). They were proceeding to Yelagiri Hills in Tirupattur for the weekend. As they were driving, Parameswaran suddenly lost control of the vehicle and hit the median. Noticing this, a private omnibus proceeding from Chennai to Erode with around 40 passengers, stopped on the highway a few metres away from the spot.

However, a tempo traveller with 10 tourists from Chennai to Bengaluru hit the parked private bus. In the impact, five persons in the tempo van and two persons in the mangled car were injured. The accident took place around 4.30 a.m.  

Immediately, local residents and motorists rescued the injured persons. They also alerted Ambur Taluk police and 108 ambulances. The injured persons were taken to the Government Taluk Hospital in Ambur where the woman died. A case has been registered.

Traffic was hit on the route for nearly an hour before traffic police restored it.

