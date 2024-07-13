GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One killed, seven injured after tempo traveller collides with bus on Chennai - Bengaluru Highway near Ambur

Police said the bus had pulled over after it saw a car hit a median on the highway; a tempo traveller hit the bus, leading to a three-vehicle collision

Published - July 13, 2024 05:02 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
The tempo traveller involved in the accident on the Chennai - Bengaluru highway early on Saturday, July 13, 2024

The tempo traveller involved in the accident on the Chennai - Bengaluru highway early on Saturday, July 13, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 60-year-old woman was killed and seven others were injured, after a tempo traveller collided with a parked private bus, which in turn hit a car that had hit a median on the Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) at Vadapudupatti village near Ambur town in Tirupattur on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

The police identified the victim as S. Thilagam, a native of Chennai. Police said she was travelling with her husband K. Sangitharaman (70) in car driven by her son S. Parameswaran (37). They were proceeding to Yelagiri Hills in Tirupattur for the weekend. As they were driving, Parameswaran suddenly lost control of the vehicle and hit the median. Noticing this, a private omnibus proceeding from Chennai to Erode with around 40 passengers, stopped on the highway a few metres away from the spot.

However, a tempo traveller with 10 tourists from Chennai to Bengaluru hit the parked private bus. In the impact, five persons in the tempo van and two persons in the mangled car were injured. The accident took place around 4.30 a.m.  

Immediately, local residents and motorists rescued the injured persons. They also alerted Ambur Taluk police and 108 ambulances. The injured persons were taken to the Government Taluk Hospital in Ambur where the woman died. A case has been registered.

Traffic was hit on the route for nearly an hour before traffic police restored it.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / road accident / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.