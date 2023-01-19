ADVERTISEMENT

One killed, one injured in fire accident at Sivakasi firecracker unit

January 19, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - SIVAKASI

A 60-year-old worker died, while a 48-year-old worker has been hospitalised with burn injuries following a fire caused by an explosion in the chemical mixing room of Vijaya Fireworks, police said

The Hindu Bureau

One of the sheds of a cracker unit burned to the ground, following a fire accident, in Sengamalapatti in Sivakasi of Virudhunagar district on January 19, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 60-year-old worker was killed and another worker sustained burn injuries in a fire accident reported at Vijaya Fireworks at Sengamalapatti in Sivakasi on Thursday. Fire service personnel from Sivakasi put out the flames.

The police identified the deceased as G. Ravi (60), of Tiruthangal. The injured man, A. Samuel Jayaraj (48) has been admitted to the government hospital in Sivakasi.

Police said that an explosion in the chemical mixing room led to the fatal accident. Samuel Jayaraj, who had entered the chemical mixing room to meet Ravi, also suffered burn injuries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Over 140 employees were working in the fireworks unit at the time of the accident, police said. The Sivakasi East Police are investigating.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

fire / Madurai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US