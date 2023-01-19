One killed, one injured in fire accident at Sivakasi firecracker unit

January 19, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - SIVAKASI

A 60-year-old worker was killed and another worker sustained burn injuries in a fire accident reported at Vijaya Fireworks at Sengamalapatti in Sivakasi on Thursday. Fire service personnel from Sivakasi put out the flames.

The police identified the deceased as G. Ravi (60), of Tiruthangal. The injured man, A. Samuel Jayaraj (48) has been admitted to the government hospital in Sivakasi.

Police said that an explosion in the chemical mixing room led to the fatal accident. Samuel Jayaraj, who had entered the chemical mixing room to meet Ravi, also suffered burn injuries.

Over 140 employees were working in the fireworks unit at the time of the accident, police said. The Sivakasi East Police are investigating.

