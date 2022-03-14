A 60-year-old man died on the spot in an explosion at a firecracker godown at Mamanandal village near here on Monday. The deceased was identified as Elumalai of Kallakurichi.

Police said the godown was run by one Sheik Dawood, 85, of Kallakurichi.

Elumalai, a worker, opened the door of the godown functioning from an agricultural field when a fire broke out and the country-made crackers stocked on the premises exploded. The concrete structure, including the roof and the walls, collapsed. Everything was gutted.

On information, police personnel rushed to the spot, and the badly damaged body of Elumalai was recovered from the debris. The cause of the accident is being probed. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.