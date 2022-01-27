One killed in wall collapse near Sattur

They were engaged in renovation of a house

A 50-year-old man was killed and three others were injured when a wall in a house near Elayirampannai, where renovation work was going on, collapsed on Thursday.

Police identified the deceased as M. Murugan of Elayirampannai.The injured — Shanmugavelpandian, 46, Karthik, 22, and Manikandan, 26, of Muthandiyapuram — were admitted to Sattur Government Hospital.

The police said all the four were involved in renovation work in the house of Shanmuganathan, 50, at Thoongareddipatti.

Even as they were working, an eight-foot-high wall on the terrace fell on them.Murugan, who sustained injuries on his nose, died on the way to the hospital.

Elayirampannai police are investigating.