One killed in Pudukottai Jallikattu

A 32-year-old man was gored to death by a bull during a Jallikattu event at Vadamalapur in Pudukottai district, while a six-year-old girl was injured during another event at Pothamettupatti near Manapparai in Tiruchi district on Saturday.

S. Vadivel of Rajavayal was attacked by a bull inside the arena. After being administered first aid at a medical camp in Vadamalapur, he was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Pudukottai. But he subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

Mr. Vadivel was a member of the organising committee for the event. He had been assigned the task of clearing the bulls away from the arena. “The death was unfortunate. It happened in spite of elaborate arrangements to ensure the safety of all. We were keen on avoiding casualties,” Pudukottai Collector P. Uma Maheswari told The Hindu.

As many as 18 persons were injured during the event at Vadamalapur. Eleven of them, who were bull tamers, were referred to the Government Medical College Hospital in Pudukottai. A total of 889 bulls took part in the event.

Girl injured

In Tiruchi district, Vinoba, a six-year-old spectator, suffered injuries after being hit by a bull outside the arena after the animal was let loose from the vaadivasal. She had been watching the event with her father. The girl was rushed to the medical camp at the venue and subsequently referred to the Government Hospital in Manapparai, where she is undergoing treatment.

Vinoba was among the 16 persons who were injured during the Pothamettupatti Jallikattu, which was held as part of the St. Antony’s Church Pongal festival. While 9 persons received treatment at the medical camp, seven persons were referred to the Government Hospital. As many as 597 bulls were released into the arena during the event.