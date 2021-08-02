One killed in clash between sand miners in Devakottai

SIVAGANGA

02 August 2021 04:05 IST

A clash between two groups, who had been allegedly indulging in illegal sand mining in Devakottai taluk, ended in the death of a 30-year-old man on Sunday. Police said following complaints, they intensified surveillance, and the two different groups were unable to lift sand from the riverbed.

The groups decided to hold a compromise meeting in the presence of elders in the village. On Sunday, when the groups assembled in front of the house of one Muthiah in Selugai village, Thennarasu, 30, son of Velu Thevar, was attacked even as talks were on. When three others attempted to intervene, they were stabbed as well.

According to police, Thennarasu died on the spot while the injured Kalidas, 35, Suresh, 25, and Ganesan, 32, were admitted to the Thiruvadanai General Hospital. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination. The Devakottai taluk police have registered a case of murder.Police said that they had secured three suspects in connection with the murder. A large posse of police personnel have been deployed in the Selugai village. Investigation is on.

