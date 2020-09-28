Tamil Nadu

One killed in accident at Virudhunagar firecracker unit

An accidental fire at a firecracker unit claimed the life of a worker, N. Krishna Kumar (55) near Amathur in Virudhunagar district on Monday morning.

The police said that the victim was involved in filling chemicals at around 9 a.m., when friction while handling the chemicals led to a blast in which he was critically injured. He was rushed to the government hospital in Virudhunagar, where he died.

Only one working shed was damaged and no one else was injured.

Amathur police are investigating.

