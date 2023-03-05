One killed, eight injured in blast in firecracker unit

March 05, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - CUDDALORE

One woman was killed, and eight others sustained injuries in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Sivanarpuram near Reddichavadi in the district on Sunday. The victim was identified as B. Mallika, 60, of Puducherry.

Police said the explosion occurred around 4.15 p.m. at the licensed unit where 10 persons, including nine women, were working.

A fire broke out and the country-made crackers stored on the premises exploded. The concrete structure, including the roof and wall, collapsed. Everything was gutted.

Police said eight others identified as Meghala, 31; Sumathi, 41; Brinda, 35; Sakthi, 25; Goshalai and Ambika, 18; Sevvanthi, 19; and Lakshmi, 25; have sustained injuries.

Police sources said the cause of the explosion was being ascertained.

RDO inquiry

Cuddalore Collector K. Balasubramanian said the unit had a license. An RDO inquiry had been ordered into the accident.