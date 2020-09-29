Tamil Nadu

One killed after wall collapses at house in Villupuram

Special Correspondent VILLUPURAM 29 September 2020 09:52 IST
Updated: 29 September 2020 09:52 IST

The vicim, along with her son, was sleeping when the disaster happened.

A woman was killed and her son seriously injured in Enathimangalam near here in the early hours of Tuesday after a portion of a wall of their house collapsed following heavy rainfall in the district.

At 1.30 a.m., while the victim S. Saroja, 70, and her son Elangovan, 44, were sleeping in their house, a wall collapsed and fell on them.

While Saroja died on the spot, Elangovan was admitted to the Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospital (VGMCH).

