Tamil Nadu

One killed after wall collapses at house in Villupuram

A woman was killed and her son seriously injured in Enathimangalam near here in the early hours of Tuesday after a portion of a wall of their house collapsed following heavy rainfall in the district.

At 1.30 a.m., while the victim S. Saroja, 70, and her son Elangovan, 44, were sleeping in their house, a wall collapsed and fell on them.

While Saroja died on the spot, Elangovan was admitted to the Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospital (VGMCH).

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 29, 2020 9:52:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/one-killed-after-wall-collapses-at-house-in-villupuram/article32721276.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story