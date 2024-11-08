ADVERTISEMENT

One held for poaching in reserve forest near Tiruvannamalai town

Published - November 08, 2024 12:26 am IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 46-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for poaching wild animals in the Sorakolathur Reserve Forest near Tiruvannamalai town.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said a special team under the crime wing of the district police was conducting vehicle checks near the forest on the outskirts of the town, and came across two persons on a two-wheeler. As the duo was trespassing on a prohibited area, the police personnel approached them. However, the duo fled, leaving behind their vehicle.

The team chased them, and nabbed M. Sankar, a resident of Kalasapakkam. His accomplice, A. Vinoth, 25, escaped. “They [the two accused] have been poaching in the area regularly, and come prepared with the equipment for hunting and slicing the meat,” police sources said.

Besides the vehicle, the duo left behind two country-made guns, explosives, nets, torch lights and batteries. Initial inquiries revealed that they procured the explosives from Kerala. They regularly hunt in reserve forests. A case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act. Sankar has been lodged at a sub-jail in the town, and a search is on to nab Vinoth.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US