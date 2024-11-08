 />
One held for poaching in reserve forest near Tiruvannamalai town

Published - November 08, 2024 12:26 am IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 46-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for poaching wild animals in the Sorakolathur Reserve Forest near Tiruvannamalai town.

The police said a special team under the crime wing of the district police was conducting vehicle checks near the forest on the outskirts of the town, and came across two persons on a two-wheeler. As the duo was trespassing on a prohibited area, the police personnel approached them. However, the duo fled, leaving behind their vehicle.

The team chased them, and nabbed M. Sankar, a resident of Kalasapakkam. His accomplice, A. Vinoth, 25, escaped. “They [the two accused] have been poaching in the area regularly, and come prepared with the equipment for hunting and slicing the meat,” police sources said.

Besides the vehicle, the duo left behind two country-made guns, explosives, nets, torch lights and batteries. Initial inquiries revealed that they procured the explosives from Kerala. They regularly hunt in reserve forests. A case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act. Sankar has been lodged at a sub-jail in the town, and a search is on to nab Vinoth.

