One held for duping job-seekers in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE

06 July 2021 13:18 IST

The District Crime Branch police on Tuesday arrested a 31-year-old man and have launched a search for an employee of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) on charges of collecting ₹8.5 lakh and duping two youths, promising them jobs.

According to police, the accused Keerthi Prasanna of Kollupatti in Salem district ran a placement firm Imperial Placement Services in Chennai. He collected ₹8.5 lakh from two youths, R. Karthikesan and J. Sudhan of Cuddalore promising them employment in multi-national companies. The victims got to know the accused through their neighbour Mariappan, father-in-law of the accused and an employee of NLCIL.

The duo allegedly took cash from the victims in multiple instalments. The victims realised that they had been cheated when the accused repeatedly failed to keep up their promises. The victims alleged that they were threatened by the accused, and lodged a complaint with the Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan. On the directions of the SP, the DCB police registered a case and nabbed Keerthi Prasanna from Salem.

A search has been launched to nab Mariappan. A case has been registered against the duo under Sections 406, 420 and 506 (ii) of the Indian Penal Code.

Further investigations are on.