One held; 39 gold sovereigns, cash recovered in Vellore

Published - November 15, 2024 12:05 am IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
A 31-year-old man from Krishnagiri was arrested by Vellore Taluk police on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 31-year-old man from Krishnagiri was arrested by Vellore Taluk police on Thursday for stealing 39 sovereigns of gold jewellery, silver objects, ₹9.15 lakh cash and laptops from the house of toll plaza staff near Vellore town a few days ago.

The police said the arrested person was identified as K. Rajkumar, a previous offender. Initial inquiry revealed that victim S. Manimaran, 35, worked at the toll plaza in Vallam village near Vellore town on Chittoor - Cuddalore Highway.

When Manimaran went for to work, his wife M. Kalpana was also away on some farm work. When the couple returned home in the evening, they found the main door was damaged. Valuables and cash in cupboards were missing. They alerted Vellore Taluk police, who rushed to the spots. Sniffer dogs led the police to the highway. The police analysed CCTV footage .

Based on a tip off from Krishnagiri police, a special police team from Vellore Taluk rounded up the accused in his house. Police also found that the accused had pledged a portion of the stolen jewels at a local pawn shop. The police also launched a search for an accomplice. A probe is underway.

