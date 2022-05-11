One fresh COVID-19 infection in Vellore

There was one new COVID-19 infection in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,317 on Tuesday. With a total of 56,152 persons having been discharged, the district has two active cases. The district’s toll is 1,163.

One new case has been reported in Ranipet. The total number of cases in the district is 53,929.

No new cases were reported in Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts. No active case has been recorded in the district, taking the total number of cases to 66,813.