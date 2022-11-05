One fresh COVID-19 case reported in Vellore

The Hindu Bureau November 05, 2022 21:46 IST

On Saturday, Vellore logged one fresh COVID-19 infection, taking the total number of cases to 58,177. With a total of 56,999 persons being discharged, the district has 15 active cases. Ranipet reported one fresh infection as well, taking its case tally to 56,726. Two fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur, making its overall case count 36,100. In Tiruvannamalai, one fresh case was reported, pushing the total number of cases to 68,522. Out of this, 67,830 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at seven.