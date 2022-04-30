One fresh COVID-19 case in Vellore
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 57,314 with one fresh case reported on Saturday. While a total of 56,146 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at five. The district’s death toll is 1,163. No fresh cases were reported in Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts.
