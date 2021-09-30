One dose of COVID-19 vaccination made mandatory for agents of poll candidates

Tenkasi

30 September 2021 16:18 IST

The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission has made one dose of COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for the agents of candidates to take up polling and counting works for the upcoming rural local body election.

Based on the SEC instruction, Tenkasi Collector, S. Gopala Sundara Raj, has told the agents of candidates to make sure they have at least one dose of the vaccine.

The agents would take up identification of voters at the polling booths on the polling day and would follow counting of votes on the day of counting.

Polling for rural local bodies, including 10 panchayat unions and 221 village panchayats and district panchayats will be taken up in two phases on October 6 and 9.