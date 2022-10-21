One dies, over 250 houses inundated as heavy rain lashes Erode

An elderly woman drowned while she was asleep; the district received a total of 638.8 mm rainfall as recorded at 7 a.m. on Friday

S P Saravanan ERODE
October 21, 2022 13:23 IST

A street remains completely inundated affecting people at Senapathipalayam in Erode on Friday | Photo Credit: Govarthan M

Heavy rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning lashed several parts of the district leading to rainwater entering more than 250 houses within the city limits and in its outskirts, on Friday, and causing the death of one resident.

Flooding in the Perumpallam Canal in Erode city led to water entering over 75 houses located in low-lying areas near the canal, early on Friday. At 1.30 a.m., water entered the house of an elderly woman in the area and she drowned while she was asleep. Her body was recovered and sent to the Government Headquarters Hospital.

Likewise, water entered over 200 houses at Rangampalayam, Sathya Nagar, Moolapalayam, Senathipalayam, Chettipalayam and a few other areas. Residents said that apart from rain water, a few water bodies have reached their maximum storage capacity and the overflow led to the inundation of their houses. Residents complained that their household appliances were damaged as rainwater entered their houses suddenly, leaving them no time to prepare for the eventuality. Also, many traders said that water entered their premises and caused damage to goods stored in their godowns.

The district received a total of 638.8 mm rainfall as recorded at 7 a.m. on Friday.

The rainfall recorded at various places were Elanthakuttai Medu 66.20 mm, Nambiyur 64 mm, Kodumudi 62 mm, Sathyamangalam 58 mm, Perundurai 51 mm, Kodiveri 45 mm, Chennimalai 42 mm, Kavundapadi 39.20 mm, Varattupallam 36.60 mm, Erode 33 mm, Talavadi 30 mm, Modakkurichi 26 mm, Gobichettipalayam 29 mm, Ammapettai 17.80 mm, Gunderipallam 15.80 mm and Bhavani 15.60 mm.

