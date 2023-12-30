One death, 40 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu

December 30, 2023 10:46 am | Updated 10:46 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu reported 40 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, December 29, 2023. A 36-year-old man succumbed to the infection in the State.

The man, who had uncontrolled diabetes, was admitted to a private hospital on December 22 with complaints of fever, nausea and breathing difficulty for seven days. Despite treatment, the patient died on December 26 due to COVID-19 pneumonia with multi organ dysfunction, acute kidney injury and cytokine storm.

Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, Chennai accounted for 25 cases. The State’s total active cases stood at 172.

